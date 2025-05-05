1. Complete prerequisites
- Level I & II Technician Prerequisite (General CORE Requirements)
The candidate must be certified at the general requirements level prior to certifying as a Vehicle Rescue Technician. Any of the following are acceptable as proof of completion.
a) General requirements certification (state or training agency issued, Pro-Board or IFSAC).
b) Official transcript from an approved training agency showing successful completion of certification.
c) National certification (IFSAC or Pro Board) as a rescue technician is a recognized rescue specialty (e.g., rope, trench, confined space, etc.).
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training
Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).
-
Level II Technician
The candidate must be certified at the Vehicle Rescue Technician I level.
See the Common Passenger Vehicle Rescue candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 4 to 5.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Common Passenger Vehicle Rescue application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Acadis portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Common Passenger Vehicle Rescue certified. Congratulations!