1. Complete prerequisites
Awareness Level
- PA Fish and Boat – Water Rescue for the First Responder (WRFR)
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification – Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training – Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification)
Operations Level
- Swift Water Rescue Awareness Level (2021 edition)
- Rope Rescue Operations training/certification
- PA Fish and Boat – Water Rescue and Emergency Response (WRER)
- PA Fish and Boat – Boater Safety course – PA Fish and Boat – Boater Safety Course website
- PA Fish and Boat – Emergency Boat Operations and Rescue (EBOR)
Technician Level
- Swift Water Rescue Operations level (2021 edition)
- Surface Water Rescue Technician Level I (2008 or 2013 edition)
- Rope Rescue Highline training or Rope Rescue Technician certification
- PA Fish and Boat – Advanced Line System Rescue (ALSR)
- PA Fish and Boat – Ice Rescue and Emergency Response (IRER)
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Swift Water Rescue application (PDF).
3. Select when and where you will take your tests
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
4. Send completed application
Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.