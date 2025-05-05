1. Complete prerequisites
- Hazardous Materials Awareness Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials awareness training or certification within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Support Firefighter.
- Traffic Incident Management Training and/or Certification
Must show proof of completed Traffic Incident Management (NFPA 1091)
See the Support Firefighter Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certification and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on page 3.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Support Firefighter application (PDF).
3. Select when and where you will take your tests
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
4. Send completed application
Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.