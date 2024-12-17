Skip to main content

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant

    Funding for certification, training, and equipment.

    Online Grant Application
    Program Guidance

    Overview

    This grant program provides funding for volunteer and career fire, emergency medical services, and rescue companies:

    • In counties where unconventional gas well drilling has been permitted.
    • In counties that directly border permitted counties and respond to related emergencies.
       
    Map: Gas Wells in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    Eligible Projects

    • Certification: Obtaining professional national certification for members.

    • Equipment: Purchase of firefighting, emergency medical, rescue, or air monitoring equipment used on, or related to, an unconventional gas well pad emergency response. All equipment purchased through the grant program will include training on the equipment provided at no additional costs to recipients.

    • Training: Training classes and required educational materials paid for with grant funds must be State Fire Academy-approved curriculum, and must meet a predetermined minimum class size.

    Eligible Organizations

    • Volunteer/Career Fire Companies
    • Emergency Medical Services
    • Rescue Companies

    Some exclusions apply. Review program guidance for complete eligibility requirements.

    Important Dates

    Sept. 30, 2024 Application period opens.
    Nov. 30, 2024 Application period closes at 4 p.m.
    Jan. 30, 2025 The State Fire Academy and Office of the State Fire Commissioner approves or disapproves of all applications. Notifications will be made after this date.
    April 1, 2025 Signed grant agreements must be returned to the State Fire Academy.
    May 1, 2025 Project modification request deadline.
    June 30, 2025 Final report due.

    Apply Online

    When applications open, apply for a grant online.

    Yearly Reports

    Contact Us

    Need some help or have a question? Email our grant office

    Email Us