Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Order a Firefighter Patch

    Learn how to order firefighter patches from the State Fire Academy online or by mail. 

    Fill out an online order form

    Overview

    You can order and pay for firefighter patches online or by mail. However, some patches need additional proof with the form.

    • To buy Keystone patches and bars, individuals must have a certification and you must attach proof of your certification to this form.

    • For the State Fire Academy Local Level Instructor Keystone Patch, please attach copy of your instructor card.

    How to Order a Firefighter Patch

    Only the OSFC/PSFA Certification Program can issue certifications.

    Credit Card Payments

    1. Please complete the form.
    2. Upload relevant documents.
    3. Select payment type as "Electronic Payment".
    4. Click on the "Checkout" button.

    Mail-In Application

    1. Please complete the form.
    2. Select Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
    3. Click on the "Submit" button.
    4. Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).

    Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee

    Contact Us

    Please contact the State Fire Academy with any questions at 717-248-1115.