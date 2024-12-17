Overview
The Fire and Emergency Medical Services Loan Program provides loans at a fixed 2% interest rate to fire and Emergency Medical Services companies for the acquisition, rehabilitation, or improvement of apparatus, facilities, and equipment.
Who Is Eligible?
Any career or volunteer fire company or EMS in Pennsylvania.
When Can I Apply?
The application period for the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Loan Program is open all year. Once all of the application documentation is reviewed by staff, we will chair a monthly Application Review Committee meeting for approval. See the 2023-24 Annual Loan Report (PDF) for detailed loan amounts from each department.
Apply
Step 1
Download, fill out, and save the loan documents below.
Step 2
Email documents to: ra-vlap@pa.gov
Applicants can also mail applications to:
Office of the State Fire Commissioner
1310 Elmerton Avenue
Harrisburg, PA, 17110
Documents to Include
The following documentation must be included per the Application Requirement List (PDF)
- VL1 Loan Application (PDF)
- VL2 Resolution to Borrow (PDF)
- VL3 Contractors Form (PDF)
- VL4 Proof of Publication (PDF)
- VL5 FEMSLP Financial Statement (PDF)
- VL8-9 Suppliers Contractor's List (PDF)
- VL10 Letter of Responsibility (PDF)
- Loan Application Instructions (PDF)
- Financial Information Form (PDF)
- Notarizatoin Cover Letter for loan application (PDF)
- Officer's List Fill-In Form (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Electronic Payment Program (PEPP) Authorization Form for Loans (PDF)
- Lending Limits and Repayment Terms (PDF)