    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Apply for a Fire and Emergency Medical Services Loan

    These low-interest loans help fire departments pay for apparatuses, facilities, and equipment.

    Overview

    The Fire and Emergency Medical Services Loan Program provides loans at a fixed 2% interest rate to fire and Emergency Medical Services companies for the acquisition, rehabilitation, or improvement of apparatus, facilities, and equipment.

    Who Is Eligible? 

    Any career or volunteer fire company or EMS in Pennsylvania.

     

    When Can I Apply?

    The application period for the ​​​​​​​​Fire and Emergency Medical Services Loan Program is open all year. Once all of the application documentation is reviewed by staff, we will chair a monthly Application Review Committee meeting for approval. See the 2024-25 Annual Loan Report (PDF) for detailed loan amounts from each department. 
     

    Apply 

    Step 1 

    Download, fill out, and save the loan documents below.


    Step 2

    Email documents to: ra-vlap@pa.gov

     

    Applicants can also mail applications to:

    Office of the State Fire Commissioner
    1310 Elmerton Avenue
    Harrisburg, PA, 17110

    Documents to Include

    The following documentation must be included per the Application Requirement List (PDF)

    Contact Us

    Need some help or have a question? Email our loans department.

    Email Us