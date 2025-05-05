Order a Participating Fire Department Decal

Qualifications
- Complete a valid application
- Submit a roster of active department members and certified personnel
- Have roster notarized and signed by leaders of the employer (city, borough, township, etc.), acknowledging that members are hazardous materials response certified
- Have a minimum 10% of certified personnel on the active member roster
Awarded recognition is valid for three years, after which a department must renew their recognition by reapplying.
Cost
Cost is $10 per decal. It can be paid electronically or sent with a mail-in application as a check or money order.
Order Your Decals
Mail to:
Pennsylvania State Fire Academy
Attn: Certification Program, Participating Department
1150 Riverside Drive
Lewistown, PA 17044