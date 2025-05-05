Apply for a Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant

PennFIRS Update

Due to the US Fire Administration’s transition from NFIRS to NERIS and resulting impact to PennFIRS reporting, the monthly participation report will be available in both NFIRS and NERIS standards for PennFIRS compliance. Emergency Networking users must link their NERIS account to the ER software. See important dates below for additional information.

Important NFIRS dates:

September 30, 2025: Emergency Reporting users must have all incidents for NFIRS completed and ready for export.

January 15, 2026: End date for 2025 incidents to be submitted into NFIRS