    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Apply for a Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant

    This annual grant program is available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services, and rescue squads.

    Who Can Apply?

    • All fire companies
    • Emergency medical services
    • Volunteer rescue squads

    To maintain current and future fiscal year eligibility, your organization must continue report your incidents on a monthly basis via the Pennsylvania Fire Incident Reporting System.

    Eligible Projects

    Eligible organizationscan apply for grant funding for a combination of up to two projects in the following categories:

    • Facilities:  Construction and/or renovation of the fire company's or ambulance service’s facility and purchase or repair of fixtures and furnishings necessary to maintain or improve the capability of the company to provide fire, ambulance and rescue services.
    • Equipment:  Purchase or repair of firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment. This includes the purchase of fuel for company vehicles.
    • Debt Reduction:  Debt reduction associated with the facility or equipment categories above.
    • Training: Training and certification of members.
    • Training and Education:  Materials regarding fire prevention for the general public.
    • Career Departments Only:  Overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training.
    • Recruitment and Retention:  Including, but not limited to, volunteer firefighter length of service award programs and programs for minors.
    • Construction Savings Account: For fire companies only.  Apply for a grant for the purpose of constructing a new facility. The grant funds shall be deposited into a construction savings account. The account will be administered by thecommissioner. A fire company may only apply for a grant for up to five years. This project cannot be amended.

    PennFIRS Update

    Due to the US Fire Administration’s transition from NFIRS to NERIS and resulting impact to PennFIRS reporting, the monthly participation report will be available in both NFIRS and NERIS standards for PennFIRS compliance. Emergency Networking users must link their NERIS account to the ER software.  See important dates below for additional information.

    Important NFIRS dates:

    September 30, 2025: Emergency Reporting users must have all incidents for NFIRS completed and ready for export.

    January 15, 2026: End date for 2025 incidents to be submitted into NFIRS

    Application Deadline

    Important Dates

    More important dates and details can be found on the important dates guide.

    September 5, 2025 Application period opens at 8 A.M. 
    October 20, 2025 Application period closes at 4 P.M.
    December 19, 2025 Office of the State Fire Commissioner approves or disapproves of all applications.
    Notifications will be made after this date.
    May 31, 2026 Deadline for submission of 2025-26 FCEMS Grant Agreements.
    July 31, 2026  Deadline for transmission of 2025-26 FCEMS Grant Agreements for award disbursement.
    September 1, 2026 The deadline for submitting your electronic Final Report is 4 P.M.

    Deadline to Submit Grant Agreements

    Apply Online

    Grant software now uses the statewide Keystone ID login. Review our Keystone ID Guide to learn how to:
     

    1.  Create a Keystone ID Login if you don’t already have one. They can be used for other Pennsylvania services.
    2. Create a new profile in our new OSFC grant software, Egrants.
    3. Add an existing 24/25 application to your E-grants profile (Only needs to be done for 24/25 applications).
    4. Reset your Keystone ID password.

     

      Online Grant Application
      How To Change A Contact (PDF)
      FCEMS Grant Webinar (PDF)

      When Can I Apply?

      Contact Us

      Need some help or have a question? Email our grants department.

      Email Us