Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Apply for an Emergency Training Center Capital Grant

    Funding to establish or modernize facilities, acquire or renovate structures, and repair or purchase equipment.

    Sign up for our email list for important updates

    Overview

    This program provides funding for emergency service training providers. Reference our Notice of Funding Opportunity​ and our Capital Grant Guidance ​for more information and to learn how to apply.

    The following are the eligible expense categories:

    • Establish/modernize facilities that house:

    1. Firefighting equipment
    2. Ambulances
    3. Rescue Vehicles

    • Acquire/renovate structures to house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles, or construct/modernize facilities.
    • Repair/purchase firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment to provide proper and adequate training.
       

     

    Who Is Eligible?

    • Emergency services training centers
    • Community colleges
    • County-owned facilities
    • Municipal or fire department-owned facilities
    • Nonprofit, countywide associations

    When Can I Apply?

    Application will be open from April 15, 2026 through May 29, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

     

    2025 Grant Winners
    Applicant Name Amount
    Bucks County Community College $90,787.44
    Butler County Community College $28,750
    Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association  ​$100,000
    ​Centre County Government $66,789
    City of Altoona Fire Department ​$100,000
    County of Bucks ​​$13,673.56
    Manheim Township Fire Rescue $50,000

    Apply Online

    When applications open, apply for a grant online.

    If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.

    Contact Us

    Need some help or have a question? Email our grants department.

    Email Us