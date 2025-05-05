Apply for an Emergency Training Center Capital Grant

Overview
This program provides funding for emergency service training providers. Reference our Notice of Funding Opportunity and our Capital Grant Guidance for more information and to learn how to apply.
The following are the eligible expense categories:
- Establish/modernize facilities that house:
1. Firefighting equipment
2. Ambulances
3. Rescue Vehicles
- Acquire/renovate structures to house firefighting equipment, ambulances, or rescue vehicles, or construct/modernize facilities.
- Repair/purchase firefighting, ambulance, or rescue equipment to provide proper and adequate training.
Who Is Eligible?
- Emergency services training centers
- Community colleges
- County-owned facilities
- Municipal or fire department-owned facilities
- Nonprofit, countywide associations
When Can I Apply?
Application will be open from April 15, 2026 through May 29, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.
|Applicant Name
|Amount
|Bucks County Community College
|$90,787.44
|Butler County Community College
|$28,750
|Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association
|$100,000
|Centre County Government
|$66,789
|City of Altoona Fire Department
|$100,000
|County of Bucks
|$13,673.56
|Manheim Township Fire Rescue
|$50,000
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online.
If you don't yet have one, you'll need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.