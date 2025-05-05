Skip to main content

    Request Duplicate Certification from the State Fire Academy

    Learn how to request a duplicate ProBoard/International Fire Service Accreditation certification.

    Complete the application

    Overview

    Requests for duplicate certificates are for ProBoard/IFSAC National Certification certificates and issued through OSFC/PSFA.

    How to Request a Duplicate Certification

    Staff will make every attempt to provide you with an official copy of your certificate. But, in some cases, you may only get a letter to acknowledge your certification. This is due to the issuance date.

    Credit Card Payments

    1. Please complete the form.
    2. Upload relevant documents.
    3. Select the payment type as "Electronic Payment".
    4. Click on the "Checkout" button.

    All applications requesting a duplicate certificate will be charged $15 per certificate.

     

    Mail-In Applications

    1. Please complete the form
    2. Select the Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
    3. Click the "Submit" button.
    4. Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).

    Note: Do not add documents. Plesae mail them with your completed form and fee.

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.