Request Duplicate Certification from the State Fire Academy

Overview
Requests for duplicate certificates are for ProBoard/IFSAC National Certification certificates and issued through OSFC/PSFA.
How to Request a Duplicate Certification
Staff will make every attempt to provide you with an official copy of your certificate. But, in some cases, you may only get a letter to acknowledge your certification. This is due to the issuance date.
Credit Card Payments
- Please complete the form.
- Upload relevant documents.
- Select the payment type as "Electronic Payment".
- Click on the "Checkout" button.
All applications requesting a duplicate certificate will be charged $15 per certificate.
Mail-In Applications
- Please complete the form.
- Select the Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
- Click the "Submit" button.
- Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).
Note: Do not add documents. Plesae mail them with your completed form and fee.
Contact Us
If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.