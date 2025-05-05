Pay a Certification Registration Invoice from the State Fire Academy

Overview
The Office of the State Fire Commissioner implements firefighter training and certification because they must follow established standards.
How to Pay Your Registration Invoice
The Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) is the agency that is responsible for certifications in Pennsylvania. The State Fire Academy (PSFA) administers it.
Credit Card Payments
- Please complete the form.
- Upload a copy of the invoice.
- Select the payment type as "Electronic Payment".
- Click on the "Checkout" button.
Mail-In Applications
- Please complete the form.
- Select the Payment Type as "Mail-In Application".
- Click the "Submit" button.
- Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (Payable to Commonwealth of PA).
Note: Do not add documents, please mail with your completed form and fee.
Contact Us
If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.