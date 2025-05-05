Pay Your Academy on the Road Invoice from the State Fire Academy

Overview
If you receive an invoice for your Academy on the Road training, you can pay it online or via mail.
How to Pay Your Invoice
The academy's instructors run programs at no cost if the budget allows. They can teach fire/rescue organizations at your location. These courses specialize in specific subjects.
Some courses may require a materials or transportation fee.
Credit Card Payments
- Please complete the form.
- Upload a copy of the invoice.
- Select the payment type as "electronic payment".
- Click on the "checkout" button.
Mail-In Applications
- Please complete the form.
- Select the Payment Type as "mail-in application".
- Click the "submit" button.
- Enclose a check or money order with the printed application (payable to Commonwealth of PA).
Note: Do not attach documents. Please mail with your completed form and fee.
Contact Us
If you have any questions, contact the State Fire Academy at 717-248-1115.