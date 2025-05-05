Skip to main content

    Subscribe to Delay and Closing Notices for Commonwealth Employees

    Sign up for notifications about delays and closings of Commonwealth workplaces in CodeRED / Alert PA. You can also opt to receive emergency and weather alerts, health notifications, and updates from state and federal agencies. 

    Overview

    The Office of Administration uses the CodeRED / Alert PA emergency notificaiton platform to send email and text messages to subscribers about delays and closings at the following locations. The messages link to the Office of Administration website for additional details of the announcement.

    • Capitol Complex
    • Harrisburg Area
    • Philadelphia (801 Market St. and 801 Arch St.)
    • Pittsburgh (11 Stanwix St., 301 Fifth Ave., and 411 Seventh Ave.)
    • Reading State Office Building
    • Scranton State Office Building

    Employees in all other location should consult with their supervisors for information on notification procedures for delays and closings.

    How to Subscribe

    1. Go to the Commonwealth's CodeRED / Alert PA website to log in or create an account. 
    2. Opt in to receive "Commonwealth Employee Delays/Closings".