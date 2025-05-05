The Office of Administration uses the CodeRED / Alert PA emergency notificaiton platform to send email and text messages to subscribers about delays and closings at the following locations. The messages link to the Office of Administration website for additional details of the announcement.

Capitol Complex

Harrisburg Area

Philadelphia (801 Market St. and 801 Arch St.)

Pittsburgh (11 Stanwix St., 301 Fifth Ave., and 411 Seventh Ave.)

Reading State Office Building

Scranton State Office Building

Employees in all other location should consult with their supervisors for information on notification procedures for delays and closings.