Important notice
On Monday, December 7, 2026, Commonwealth agencies will begin using a new system for AlertPA notifications. Current subscribers will need to create a new account and re-enroll in the notifications they wish to continue to receive.
Overview
You can subscribe to AlertPA to receive optional emergency and public safety alerts from participating Commonwealth agencies.
This notification is intended to inform Commonwealth employees under the Governor’s jurisdiction about delays and closings at the following locations.
- Harrisburg area and Capitol Complex – offices with a Harrisburg mailing address
- Philadelphia office buildings (801 Market St. and 801 Arch St.)
- Pittsburgh office buildings (301 Fifth Avenue and 411 Seventh Avenue)
- Reading State Office Building
- Scranton State Office Building
Subscribe to delays and closings
AlertPA users can log into their account and update their notification preferences.
New users must create an account to enroll in notifications.
- Go to AlertPA at alert.pa.gov.
- Select the Create Account button.
- Follow the steps to create your account and select the notifications you want to receive. Look for Delays and Closings for Commonwealth Employees.