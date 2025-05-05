Upload or Review Officer Separation Records in the MPOETC Training and Certification System

Overview

Act 57 of 2020 required the Commission to develop a database to hold separation records of all "law enforcement officers" in the Commonwealth (defined as "peace officers" in Title 18 Pa.C.S.A. § 501). The act required the database to be operational by July 14, 2021, and temporary regulations to be established by March 14, 2021.

In the months leading up to July 14, 2021, the Commission provided informational briefings that explained the development of the database and how agencies would interact to upload information for officers prior to the database being operational. Links to these earlier presentations are at the bottom of the page and will continue to be available for agencies to review if they have questions about the development of the program. Below are training presentations focused on specific functions that agencies will conduct in TACS.

Act 57 agency enrollment



Law enforcement agencies who have not enrolled in the MPOETC Training and Certification System should download the enrollment form and send the completed form to MPOETC at RA-SPMPOACT57@pa.gov. If you are not sure if your agency is enrolled, you may contact MPOETC at 717-346-4086 (Option 1) to determine your agency's status.



“How to” (training sessions)



Requesting a Separation Record - Download Presentation



Updating Hiring Information - Download Presentation



Separating an Officer - Download Presentation



Agencies with questions not answered in the presentation above should send an email to RA-SPMPOACT57@pa.gov with a contact name and telephone number and MPOETC staff will contact you to provide guidance.



Informational briefings



Session 1: Program Overview - Download Presentation

Session 2: Introduction to the Training and Certification System - Download Presentation

Session 3: Review of Regulations - Download Presentation

Session 4: Registered Users Uploading Officer Information - Download Presentation



For more information



Questions about the program may be submitted to RA-SPMPOACT57@pa.gov. Questions are answered in each of the presentations above and will be combined into a single FAQ document in the future.



See Act of July 14, 2020, P.L. 613, No. 57 (2020) and Title 44 Pa.C.S.A. Chapter 73 (2020).