Request Qualification to Carry Concealed Weapons as a Retired Law Enforcement Officer

Overview and Application

Officers who meet the definition of a qualified retired law enforcement officer must contact the law enforcement agency from which they separated/retired to obtain an identification card.

Retired officers who have identification cards must qualify annually on the type(s) of weapons (semi-automatic and/or revolver) they carry concealed. Officers wishing to qualify must affirm their eligibility under the provisions and requirements of PA Code 37 §221.31 by completing and signing the Pennsylvania Retired Officer Concealed Carry Acknowledgement Form.

Qualification and Confirmation

The retired officer should:

Contact an RLEIA Firearms Instructor to arrange for qualification

Bring the completed and signed Pennsylvania Retired Officer Concealed Carry Acknowledgement form to the qualification for the instructor to complete

If you successfully qualify on your weapon(s), a qualification card will be issued.

Take the qualification card to your county Sheriff’s office

A background check will be completed (an administrative fee not to exceed $5 may be charged)

Upon passing the background check, a confirmation number will be issued and noted on the qualification card. A qualification card is not valid without a confirmation number. The card will be signed and issued to you.