Get Certified as a Municipal Police Officer

Overview

If you’ve satisfied the minimum training standards, you may apply to take the state certification examination through the Training and Certification System (TACS).

After logging in or creating an account, select “Create Act 120 Application.”

Select “Certification Exam Application.”

Complete the application and select from available test dates.

Make sure you have all required supporting documents so your application isn’t delayed or denied. This may include:

Academy diploma (transcripts are acceptable)

Letter of intent to hire to have the exam fee waived

Honorable discharge if you’re an eligible Pennsylvania State Police member

You’ll receive an email confirmation that your application is denied or approved or if we need more information.

For help with your TACS login, read the Keystone Login Guidelines (PDF).

You’ll be certified by the MPOETC when you have:

Met basic training requirements

Successfully completed the certification exam

Been hired by a police department

Met certification qualifications for employment

Who can take the certification exam

New cadets

Before seeking certification, you’ll need to complete a Pennsylvania basic police training course approved by the Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission (MPOETC). You must have attended an approved municipal police training course at a certified police academy.

Returning officers

If you were previously a Commission-certified police officer and left in good standing, you may take the certification exam.

Applicants who held a valid certification within the past two years do not need to take the certification exam.

Study guide and additional resources

Prepare for the state certification exam with the study guide and resources below.

More information

Questions about municipal police officer certification can be emailed to mpocertification@pa.gov.