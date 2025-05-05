Pennsylvania Insurance Department

What type of insurance do you have?

This process applies to insurance that has been:

Provided by your employer

Purchased from Pennie®

Purchased directly from an insurance company

If you have Medicaid or CHIP, you will instead want to use the External Grievance Review Process by contacting your Managed Care Organization. If you have Medicare, you can visit Medicare.gov for more information on filing an appeal.

Have you requested an internal appeal with your health plan?

Before you request a review, you must go through an internal appeal with your health plan. The internal appeal process can differ by health plan. You will need to reach out to your insurer for information.

Your health plan will then issue a ‘Final Adverse Benefit Determination Letter.’ If your request is still denied, you can begin the Independent External Review process.

How long has it been?

You must request a review within four months from the date of the ‘Final Adverse Benefit Determination Letter.’