Request a Review of an Unexpected Medical Bill - No Surprises Act

If you think you received a surprise bill and need help, fill out the No Surprises Bill Review Request Form. A special team will help you determine if you should pay the bill and how to resolve the issue. You should not pay more than you would have if the provider was in your network. It is the provider's job to know if a service is protected by the Act.

Check the 'Resources' section for more information, including answers to common questions and the No Surprises Bill Review Request Form.

If you have questions about your insurance or need to file a complaint with your insurance company, agent, broker, or public adjuster, you can contact our Consumer Services Bureau for help.