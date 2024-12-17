Request a Preliminary Insurance License Eligibility Review

Preliminary Determination Process
Anyone selling insurance in Pennsylvania needs a producer license from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.
Many factors affect the license decision. Applications can be denied for serious crimes or theft-related misdemeanors. However, a criminal history doesn't always lead to denial.
We understand applicants might worry about their convictions. The pre-licensing process offers guidance on how past issues might affect their chances without first having to go through the formal license application process and pay any associated costs.
This process is confidential and secure.
Getting an Accurate Determination
This review process relies solely on the information you provide. It's crucial to include your full criminal history and supporting documents in order to get an accurate determination. The Department won't conduct its own background checks for these requests.
Some convictions will always lead to denial. Our Annual Licensing Report details these cases and can help potential applicants understand what might lead to denial. Also, check our Frequently Asked Questions for a list of citations and/or offenses that may be excluded.
Frequently asked questions
No, it's optional.
No. It's only for those who haven't applied yet.
Exclude minor traffic citations and certain misdemeanors, like DUI or DWI. Also, exclude juvenile offenses.
No. You still need 24 hours of education, a test, and to submit fingerprints.
No. You still need to complete all requirements and undergo a full review.
It goes to a specialist. They'll check if everything's complete. If needed, they might ask for more info. Then, they'll make a decision and send you a letter.
You need to provide your full history. The Department won't do its own checks.
Contact Us
If you have questions about the pre-licensing process, please e-mail us at ra-in-producer@pa.gov.