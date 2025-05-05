Anyone selling insurance in Pennsylvania needs a producer license from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.



Many factors affect the license decision. Applications can be denied for serious crimes or theft-related misdemeanors. However, a criminal history doesn't always lead to denial.

We understand applicants might worry about their convictions. The pre-licensing process offers guidance on how past issues might affect their chances without first having to go through the formal license application process and pay any associated costs.

This process is confidential and secure.