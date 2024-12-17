Request a Preliminary Review of a New Insurance Product - Keystone Smart Launch Program

Our Goal
The Keystone Smart Launch program aims to support innovators looking to deliver new, innovative insurance solutions to the Pennsylvania insurance marketplace. Smart Launch reduces barriers and speeds up the regulatory process to help Pennsylvania offer cutting-edge products and services for consumers and industry professionals.
The Keystone Smart Launch program is for those who want to start new insurance services and products in Pennsylvania.
- Regulated entities
- Non-regulated entities
- Innovators
- Start-ups
- Disruptors
Getting Started
It's hard to know where to start with a new product or service and regulatory issues can delay or block an insurance innovation's progress to market.
We want to simplify that process to help innovators get the info and guidance they need.
Contact Us
If you have a question that you can't find the answer to here or need help with any part of the submission process, please contact us via e-mail at RA-IN-INNOVATEINTAKE@pa.gov.