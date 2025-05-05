Skip to main content

    Request a Preliminary Review of a New Insurance Product - Keystone Smart Launch Program

    We want to help Pennsylvania provide the best insurance products and services to consumers and industries.Submit your insurance idea to our expert, cross-functional team for a preliminary review of a new insurance product.

    Submit your idea

    Our Goal

    The Keystone Smart Launch program aims to support innovators looking to deliver new, innovative insurance solutions to the Pennsylvania insurance marketplace. Smart Launch reduces barriers and speeds up the regulatory process to help Pennsylvania offer cutting-edge products and services for consumers and industry professionals.

    The Keystone Smart Launch program is for those who want to start new insurance services and products in Pennsylvania.

    • Regulated entities
    • Non-regulated entities
    • Innovators
    • Start-ups
    • Disruptors 

    Getting Started

    It's hard to know where to start with a new product or service and regulatory issues can delay or block an insurance innovation's progress to market.

    We want to simplify that process to help innovators get the info and guidance they need. 

    Idea Submission Portal

    Submit your insurance idea to our expert, cross-functional team for feedback. The submission process offers the ability to maintain confidentiality. 

    Submission Portal

    Contact Us

    If you have a question that you can't find the answer to here or need help with any part of the submission process, please contact us via e-mail at RA-IN-INNOVATEINTAKE@pa.gov.