Print Your Existing Pennsylvania Insurance License

Print Your Individual Agency License
- Key in your license number. If you do not know your license number you may look it up by using the Individual License Search.
- After you key in your license number, you will be asked to provide a password. Your password is the last 4 digits of your social security number.
- You will then be able to view your license in a secured Adobe Acrobat (PDF) format.
- Please verify the address shown on your license is correct. To correct or change an address, please do so at www.sircon.com/pennsylvania
Important Note: Care must be taken when requesting a license from a public-access computer. The PA Insurance Department is not responsible for documents saved locally.
Individual License Print Tool
Print Your Business Entity Agency License
- Key in your license number. If you do not know your license number you may look it up by using the Business Entity License Search.
- After you key in your license number, you will be asked to provide a password. Your password – including the dash – is your EIN number of the business entity.
- You will then be able to view your license in a secured Adobe Acrobat (PDF) format.
- Please verify the address shown on your license is correct. To correct or change an address, please email the information to ra-in-producer@pa.gov.
Business Entity Agency License Tool
If You Have Issues Printing Your License...
- Do not access the Department's website through "bookmarks" or "favorites".
- If you are trying to print your license from a work computer, there could be certain security settings in place that may prevent you from doing so. Try printing the license from your home computer.
- If you are using Google Chrome as your web browser, you may see a blank or black screen after you enter the license number and it may take several minutes for the password prompt to appear.
- Be sure to disable any pop-up blockers. If you have pop-up blockers enabled this may prevent the password prompt from appearing.
- Try clearing your computer's cache and cookies