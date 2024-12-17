Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister

In Pennsylvania, an Exchange Assister is a person or organization. They are also called :

Navigator

A Certified Application Counselor (CAC)

A CAC Designated Organization (CDO)

Or a Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister

They provide public education or assist customers for free on behalf of Pennsylvania's state-based exchange, Pennie™.

All individual Exchange Assisters must register with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (Department) and be certified by Pennie™. The term “Exchange Assister” does not include a licensed insurance producer.

This term also excludes individuals employed by a health care facility. They assist with insurance enrollment or coverage.

Under Pennsylvania law, Exchange Assisters are state-registered, not licensed. Pennie-Certified Exchange Assisters may help customers with the Pennie™ health and dental insurance marketplace. They may not sell, solicit, or negotiate insurance contracts.

Review the Navigator and Exchange Assister Accessibility and Regulation Act to learn more.