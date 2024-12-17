Become a Certified Pennie Exchange Assister

Overview
In Pennsylvania, an Exchange Assister is a person or organization. They are also called :
- Navigator
- A Certified Application Counselor (CAC)
- A CAC Designated Organization (CDO)
- Or a Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister
They provide public education or assist customers for free on behalf of Pennsylvania's state-based exchange, Pennie™.
All individual Exchange Assisters must register with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (Department) and be certified by Pennie™. The term “Exchange Assister” does not include a licensed insurance producer.
This term also excludes individuals employed by a health care facility. They assist with insurance enrollment or coverage.
Under Pennsylvania law, Exchange Assisters are state-registered, not licensed. Pennie-Certified Exchange Assisters may help customers with the Pennie™ health and dental insurance marketplace. They may not sell, solicit, or negotiate insurance contracts.
Review the Navigator and Exchange Assister Accessibility and Regulation Act to learn more.
Ready to Get Started?
- Before you apply, please read How to Apply Online.
- If you are ready to apply, visit the License Application tool.
- Business Entity Paper Application
- Business Entity Paper Renewal
Frequently Asked Questions
A CAC is an individual staff member or volunteer who is certified by a CAC Designated Organization (CDO) and who is trained and able to help customers as they look for health coverage options through Pennie™, including helping them complete the eligibility and enrollment process. CACs are one type of Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister.
To learn more about Pennie-Certified Exchange Assisters, CACs, and outreach partners, visit the Pennie Assister home page.
Yes. Exchange Assisters, including CACs, do receive training. All individual exchange assisters must be registered with the Department and certified by Pennie™.
Pennie-Certified Exchange Assisters must:
- Complete training that has been approved by and offered through Pennie™.
- Achieve a passing score on all Pennie-approved certification examinations.
- Complete continuing education and be certified and/or recertified on at least an annual basis.
- Meet any licensing, certification, or other standards prescribed by the Commonwealth, if applicable, so long as such standards do not prevent the application of the provisions of title I of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
CACs, a different type of Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister with different training requirements, must:
- Successfully complete training that has been approved and is offered through Pennie™.
- Achieve a passing score on all Pennie-approved certification examinations.
- Obtain certification from their CDO after successfully completing Pennie-approved CAC training.
- Meet any licensing, certification, or other standards prescribed by the Commonwealth, if applicable, so long as such standards do not prevent the application of the provisions of title I of the ACA.
Visit the Pennie Assister home page to learn more about the necessary Pennie-approved training for Exchange Assisters and CACs.
Anyone teaching the public or helping customers about Pennie™ must register as an Exchange Assister. Also, a Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister is not an insurance agent. They do not work for a "health care facility" to help with insurance enrollment or coverage.
To learn more about becoming registered as a Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister, visit the Pennie Assister home page.
- A Pennie™ customer may look for a Pennie-Certified Exchange Assister by visiting Pennie.com.
- Verify Pennie-Certified Exchange Assisters by name or registration number.
Contact us
If you have questions, please contact the Insurance Department at ra-in-producer@pa.gov.