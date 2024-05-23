Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Human Resource

    Submit a Financial Disclosure/Statement of Financial Interest for Public Employees and Officials

    File your financial disclosure forms and access key resources for annual filings.

    Getting Started

    Use Financial Disclosure Resources for Annual Filing

    HR professionals should use the financial disclosure database and instructional resources to help with the yearly filing process. Please refer to the Resources for HR Offices section below. 

     

    Policies

    Financial Disclosure Forms

    Correspondence Schedule

    An automated email notification is sent mid-January. Reminder emails are sent in March and April for those in a pending or returned status. A final email is sent in May, after the filing deadline, for those who remain non-compliant.

    The HR Service Center mails notification letters in January/February.

    The HR Service Center mails final notification letters from the Deputy Secretary for Human Resources and Management to non-compliant employees (both current and former) in June.

    The HR Service Center provides list of non-compliant employees (both current and former) to the State Ethics Commission in July.

    Resources for HR Offices

    Reporting database

    Organizational Management Alert 2008-02

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Reviewer Instructions

    HR and legal reviewers can access instructions after logging into the filing website.