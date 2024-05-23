Submit a Financial Disclosure/Statement of Financial Interest for Public Employees and Officials

-
Submit via Financial Disclosure website Employees should use the financial disclosure website to file their forms
Find Instructions Find instructions and more information in the Employee Resource Center under Employee Policies and Procedures.
Need Help? For assistance, contact your agency coordinator.
Use Financial Disclosure Resources for Annual Filing
HR professionals should use the financial disclosure database and instructional resources to help with the yearly filing process. Please refer to the Resources for HR Offices section below.
Executive Order Governor's Code of Conduct
Management Directives 205 OA Financial Disclosure Requirements
Management Directives 205.10 Public Official and Employee Ethics Act Requirements
Management Directives 205.12 Public Official and Employee Ethics Act Requirements for Former Employees
2009 Ethics Act Guidance Memorandum
State Ethics Commission Website
Correspondence Schedule
An automated email notification is sent mid-January. Reminder emails are sent in March and April for those in a pending or returned status. A final email is sent in May, after the filing deadline, for those who remain non-compliant.
The HR Service Center mails notification letters in January/February.
The HR Service Center mails final notification letters from the Deputy Secretary for Human Resources and Management to non-compliant employees (both current and former) in June.
The HR Service Center provides list of non-compliant employees (both current and former) to the State Ethics Commission in July.
Reviewer Instructions
HR and legal reviewers can access instructions after logging into the filing website.