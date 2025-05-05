If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Request Approval for Health Care Facility Construction Plan

    The Department of Health's Safety Inspection Division reviews and approves construction drawings for all health care facilities in the commonwealth.

    Email the Division of Safety Inspection

    Overview

    The Division of Safety Inspection has the responsibility of reviewing and approving construction drawings for all health care facilities in the commonwealth.

    Schematic, preliminary and final plan reviews are done through the electronic plan submission system. Plans may be reviewed through an appointment with a plan reviewer following prior electronic submission.  Plans without an appointment will be reviewed in order of receipt.  To help us expedite the process for your plan review, please download the checklist for hospitals and ASFs or other facilities and submit with each project.  

    Learn more about plan review requirements and register for electronic plan review.

    Contact us

    Email us

    Email the Division of Safety Inspection

    Email us