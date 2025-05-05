The Division of Safety Inspection has the responsibility of reviewing and approving construction drawings for all health care facilities in the commonwealth.

Schematic, preliminary and final plan reviews are done through the electronic plan submission system. Plans may be reviewed through an appointment with a plan reviewer following prior electronic submission. Plans without an appointment will be reviewed in order of receipt. To help us expedite the process for your plan review, please download the checklist for hospitals and ASFs or other facilities and submit with each project.