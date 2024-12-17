If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Request Public Bathing Place Approval

    An operating permit is required for all public swimming pools, spas, hot tubs, and beaches in PA.

    Download Application

    Overview

    • Public swimming pools
    • Wading pools
    • Spray pools/pads
    • Wave pools
    • Lazy rivers
    • Spas
    • Hot tubs
    • Beaches
    • Waterslide catch pools

    Steps for Getting a Permit

    You must apply for a permit before your bathing place can operate. The cost for each bathing place unit permit is $10.  To get a permit, follow these steps:

    • Download and fill out the application packet.
    • Write a $10.00 check payable to "Commonwealth of PA."
    • Contact the DOH district office near you to submit your application and arrange for an operational inspection. This is to make sure your pool is safe and follows the law.
    • Once the inspection is done and everything is approved, DOH will give you a permit.

    Replace Your Permit or Change Ownership

    Complete the Permit Replacement Form if you are:

    • Requesting transfer of facility ownership
    • Requesting replacement of a lost or damaged permit
    • Requesting a change of name/address for the facility or permittee

    Renovations or Modifications

    If you plan to modify/renovate your existing facility, you will need to contact an Environmental Health Specialist at your District Office of the PA Department of Health to determine what steps are required before any changes may begin. 