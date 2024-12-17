Request Public Bathing Place Approval

Overview
An operating permit is required for all public swimming pools, spas, hot tubs, and beaches in Pennsylvania. Public bathing places include, but are not limited to:
- Public swimming pools
- Wading pools
- Spray pools/pads
- Wave pools
- Lazy rivers
- Spas
- Hot tubs
- Beaches
- Waterslide catch pools
Steps for Getting a Permit
You must apply for a permit before your bathing place can operate. The cost for each bathing place unit permit is $10. To get a permit, follow these steps:
- Download and fill out the application packet.
- Write a $10.00 check payable to "Commonwealth of PA."
- Contact the DOH district office near you to submit your application and arrange for an operational inspection. This is to make sure your pool is safe and follows the law.
- Once the inspection is done and everything is approved, DOH will give you a permit.
Replace Your Permit or Change Ownership
Complete the Permit Replacement Form if you are:
- Requesting transfer of facility ownership
- Requesting replacement of a lost or damaged permit
- Requesting a change of name/address for the facility or permittee
Renovations or Modifications
If you plan to modify/renovate your existing facility, you will need to contact an Environmental Health Specialist at your District Office of the PA Department of Health to determine what steps are required before any changes may begin.