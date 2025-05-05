Request Immunization Records

Your vaccination record provides a history of vaccines you got as a kid and adult. You may need a copy of your immunization records for a job, travel, school registration, or other reason. DOH can help. As a Pennsylvania resident, you can request a copy of your immunization records online at no cost.

Request a copy of your immunization records online in 2 easy steps:

Fill out the Authorization for Release of Immunizations Records Form Upload a copy of your photo ID

Please submit only 1 form. It usually takes 7-10 business days for your records to be sent to you.

Unable to submit your request using the web form? You may complete this form and email or mail it, along with a copy of your photo ID. This method will add extra processing time.