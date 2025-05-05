PA-NEDSS is Pennsylvania's Electronic Disease Reporting system. PA-NEDSS electronically transmits disease reports from hospitals, laboratories, and physicians across the Commonwealth to the district, county and municipal health departments and DOH. As disease reports are submitted, public health staff can access the reports and begin investigations. It also allows for DOH to report diseases and findings to CDC.

Users can report diseases that are part of Pennsylvania’s reportable disease list, including:

most infectious diseases

vaccine preventable diseases

adult and childhood lead poisoning

tuberculosis

sexually transmitted diseases

HIV/AIDS reporting and surveillance activities

Animal bites and cancer are not reportable through PA-NEDSS.