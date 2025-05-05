Overview
PA-NEDSS is Pennsylvania's Electronic Disease Reporting system. PA-NEDSS electronically transmits disease reports from hospitals, laboratories, and physicians across the Commonwealth to the district, county and municipal health departments and DOH. As disease reports are submitted, public health staff can access the reports and begin investigations. It also allows for DOH to report diseases and findings to CDC.
Users can report diseases that are part of Pennsylvania’s reportable disease list, including:
- most infectious diseases
- vaccine preventable diseases
- adult and childhood lead poisoning
- tuberculosis
- sexually transmitted diseases
- HIV/AIDS reporting and surveillance activities
Animal bites and cancer are not reportable through PA-NEDSS.
Who Can Use PA-NEDSS?
Hospitals, laboratories, providers, and public health staff who report diseases and conditions to DOH are able to be users of PA-NEDSS.
Reportable Diseases
View the list of reportable diseases in Pennsylvania.