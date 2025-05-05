If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Request Access to PA's National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS)

    PA-NEDSS facilitates electronically transferring public health surveillance data from healthcare systems to public health departments.

    Register for PA-NEDSS

    Overview

    PA-NEDSS is Pennsylvania's Electronic Disease Reporting system. PA-NEDSS electronically transmits disease reports from hospitals, laboratories, and physicians across the Commonwealth to the district, county and municipal health departments and DOH. As disease reports are submitted, public health staff can access the reports and begin investigations. It also allows for DOH to report diseases and findings to CDC. 

    Users can report diseases that are part of Pennsylvania’s reportable disease list, including:

    • most infectious diseases
    • vaccine preventable diseases
    • adult and childhood lead poisoning
    • tuberculosis
    • sexually transmitted diseases
    • HIV/AIDS reporting and surveillance activities

    Animal bites and cancer are not reportable through PA-NEDSS.

    Who Can Use PA-NEDSS?

    Hospitals, laboratories, providers, and public health staff who report diseases and conditions to DOH are able to be users of PA-NEDSS.

    Reportable Diseases

