If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Request a Pre-Application Appointment with a WIC Specialist

    To get started with the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program, you have to sign up for a meeting with a WIC specialist. 

    Make Request Online

    Overview

    The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program (WIC) helps pregnant women, moms, and caregivers learn about good nutrition for their families to stay healthy. 

    To sign up for the program, you can either fill out a form online to meet with a WIC specialist or call 1-800-942-9467 to contact a WIC office. They'll help you with any questions you have and schedule your appointment.

    Eligibility

    People who can apply for the WIC Program include: 

     

    • Pregnant women
    • Breastfeeding women or bottle-feeding women who recently had a baby
    • Infants up to 1 year of age
    • Children up to 5 years of age
    • A parent, foster parent, or legal guardian of a child up to age 5 may apply to receive WIC benefits for that child

    You can use the WIC PreScreening Tool to see if you may be eligible for WIC.

    Note: WIC participants must live in Pennsylvania, have a medical or nutritional risk, and meet income guidelines. US citizenship is not required to get WIC.

     

    Contact us

    Please send all mail  to: 

    Bureau of Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
    625 Forster St.
    7th Floor West Wing
    Health and Welfare Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701

    You can also reach us by using the contact info below. 

    Call us

    You can call us at 717-783-1289.

    Call now

    Fax us

    You can fax us at 717-705-0462.

    Send a fax