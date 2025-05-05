Request a Pre-Application Appointment with a WIC Specialist

Overview
The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program (WIC) helps pregnant women, moms, and caregivers learn about good nutrition for their families to stay healthy.
To sign up for the program, you can either fill out a form online to meet with a WIC specialist or call 1-800-942-9467 to contact a WIC office. They'll help you with any questions you have and schedule your appointment.
Eligibility
People who can apply for the WIC Program include:
- Pregnant women
- Breastfeeding women or bottle-feeding women who recently had a baby
- Infants up to 1 year of age
- Children up to 5 years of age
- A parent, foster parent, or legal guardian of a child up to age 5 may apply to receive WIC benefits for that child
You can use the WIC PreScreening Tool to see if you may be eligible for WIC.
Note: WIC participants must live in Pennsylvania, have a medical or nutritional risk, and meet income guidelines. US citizenship is not required to get WIC.
Contact us
Please send all mail to:
Bureau of Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
625 Forster St.
7th Floor West Wing
Health and Welfare Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120-0701
You can also reach us by using the contact info below.