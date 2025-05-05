Register for the Medical Marijuana Program

Who Can Register for the Program?
A patient must have an approved serious medical condition, be a Pennsylvania resident, and certified by a participating doctor. Patients can be adults or minors. Serious medical conditions include:
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;
- Anxiety disorders;
- Autism;
- Cancer, including remission therapy;
- Chronic Hepatitis C;
- Crohn's disease;
- Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies;
- Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders;
- Epilepsy;
- Glaucoma;
- HIV / AIDS;
- Huntington's disease;
- Inflammatory bowel disease;
- Intractable seizures;
- Multiple sclerosis;
- Neurodegenerative diseases;
- Neuropathies;
- Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions;
- Parkinson's disease;
- Post-traumatic stress disorder;
- Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain;
- Sickle cell anemia;
- Terminal illness; and
- Tourette syndrome.
The following list is comprised of medical conditions approved as a ''serious medical condition limited to Chapter 20 research purposes only'' under the act:
- Moderate to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with Chronic Symptoms.
- Type II Diabetes Mellitus.
Have a serious medical condition? You will need to visit a doctor approved to participate in the program. The doctor will certify that you have an approved serious medical condition and are eligible for medical marijuana.
A caregiver is a person who can pick up medical marijuana at a dispensary for their patient(s). A caregiver must be 21 years of age or older and be registered with the program. Any adult patient may choose to have a caregiver. Minors are required to have a caregiver. Caregivers may provide care for an unlimited number of patients.
A practitioner is a doctor that has been approved to participate in the Medical Marijuana Program.
To participate, a practitioner must:
- be a MD or DO that has an active license with the Pennsylvania Department of State
- complete their registration
- complete the required DOH-approved training
How to Register and Participate in the Program
Patients
There are 4 steps to participate in the program as a patient:
- Register on the website;
- See an approved doctor to get certified;
- Pay for your medical marijuana ID card; and
- Visit a Pennsylvania dispensary with your medical marijuana ID card.
To register, patients must have proof of Pennsylvania residency and a working email address. Accepted IDs include:
- Pennsylvania driver's license
- Pennsylvania state issued ID card
- The ID must have the patient's current address on it.
Caregivers
To participate in the program as a caregiver, the caregiver must register on the website. After registering, caregivers must complete a criminal background check and pay for an ID card if approved to serve as a caregiver.
Practitioners
To participate in the program as a practitioner, an MD or DO must register by creating a profile in the physician registry. After registering, additional instructions and requirements will be sent via email.
Contact the Medical Marijuana Program
Questions?
Please call 888-733-5595. Our call center hours of operation are 7AM - 9PM ET, seven days a week, excluding state holidays.