    Register for the Medical Marijuana Program

    Register to be a patient, caregiver, or practitioner in Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program.
    Who Can Register for the Program?

    A patient must have an approved serious medical condition, be a Pennsylvania resident, and certified by a participating doctor. Patients can be adults or minors. Serious medical conditions include:

    • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;
    • Anxiety disorders;
    • Autism;
    • Cancer, including remission therapy;
    • Chronic Hepatitis C;
    • Crohn's disease;
    • Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies;
    • Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders;
    • Epilepsy;
    • Glaucoma;
    • HIV / AIDS;
    • Huntington's disease;
    • Inflammatory bowel disease;
    • Intractable seizures;
    • Multiple sclerosis;
    • Neurodegenerative diseases;
    • Neuropathies;
    • Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions;
    • Parkinson's disease;
    • Post-traumatic stress disorder;
    • Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain;
    • Sickle cell anemia;
    • Terminal illness; and
    • Tourette syndrome.

    The following list is comprised of medical conditions approved as a ''serious medical condition limited to Chapter 20 research purposes only'' under the act:

    • Moderate to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with Chronic Symptoms.
    • Type II Diabetes Mellitus.

    Have a serious medical condition? You will need to visit a doctor approved to participate in the program. The doctor will certify that you have an approved serious medical condition and are eligible for medical marijuana.

    A caregiver is a person who can pick up medical marijuana at a dispensary for their patient(s). A caregiver must be 21 years of age or older and be registered with the program. Any adult patient may choose to have a caregiver. Minors are required to have a caregiver. Caregivers may provide care for an unlimited number of patients.

    A practitioner is a doctor that has been approved to participate in the Medical Marijuana Program. 

    To participate, a practitioner must:

    • be a MD or DO that has an active license with the Pennsylvania Department of State
    • complete their registration
    • complete the required DOH-approved training

    How to Register and Participate in the Program

    Patients

    There are 4 steps to participate in the program as a patient:

    1. Register on the website;
    2. See an approved doctor to get certified;
    3. Pay for your medical marijuana ID card; and
    4. Visit a Pennsylvania dispensary with your medical marijuana ID card.

    To register, patients must have proof of Pennsylvania residency and a working email address. Accepted IDs include:

    • Pennsylvania driver's license
    • Pennsylvania state issued ID card
      • The ID must have the patient's current address on it.

    Caregivers

    To participate in the program as a caregiver, the caregiver must register on the website. After registering, caregivers must complete a criminal background check and pay for an ID card if approved to serve as a caregiver. 

    Practitioners

    To participate in the program as a practitioner, an MD or DO must register by creating a profile in the physician registry. After registering, additional instructions and requirements will be sent via email. 

    Contact the Medical Marijuana Program

    Questions?

    Please call 888-733-5595. Our call center hours of operation are 7AM - 9PM ET, seven days a week, excluding state holidays.