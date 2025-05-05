Register for the Medical Marijuana Program

A patient must have an approved serious medical condition, be a Pennsylvania resident, and certified by a participating doctor. Patients can be adults or minors. Serious medical conditions include:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis;

Anxiety disorders;

Autism;

Cancer, including remission therapy;

Chronic Hepatitis C;

Crohn's disease;

Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies;

Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders;

Epilepsy;

Glaucoma;

HIV / AIDS;

Huntington's disease;

Inflammatory bowel disease;

Intractable seizures;

Multiple sclerosis;

Neurodegenerative diseases;

Neuropathies;

Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions;

Parkinson's disease;

Post-traumatic stress disorder;

Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain;

Sickle cell anemia;

Terminal illness; and

Tourette syndrome.

The following list is comprised of medical conditions approved as a ''serious medical condition limited to Chapter 20 research purposes only'' under the act:

Moderate to Severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with Chronic Symptoms.

Type II Diabetes Mellitus.

Have a serious medical condition? You will need to visit a doctor approved to participate in the program. The doctor will certify that you have an approved serious medical condition and are eligible for medical marijuana.