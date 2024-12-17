Register for eVitals

The Pennsylvania Vital Statistics Law of 1953 requires that live births that occur in Pennsylvania be reported to the Department of Health within ten days of the date of live birth and deaths to be reported in four days. Physicians, Funeral Directors, Licensed Midwifes, Coroners, and Local Registrars, all have a mandatory role in reporting these Vital Events.

The Vital Events Registry is a statewide data system responsible for collecting information on all deaths that occur in Pennsylvania. The Vital Events Registry is part of the Vital Statistics Cooperative Program (VSCP) administered by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). Through this program, the CDC provides funding for states, such as Pennsylvania, to ensure the death data is as complete, timely and accurate as possible.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health mandates reporting of births and deaths that occur in Pennsylvania be submitted through eVitals.

Suggested and mandatory training for eVitals is available through TRAIN PA (www.train.org/pa)

Registration for Keystone IDs is required to access eVitals. Keystone ID is the statewide application that is used for single sign-on for multiple applications within the state. One ID allows you to access multiple state agencies. See Step 3 of the eVitals Sign Up page to learn how to register for your Keystone ID.

Once a Keystone ID is obtained, eVitals access request is required. See Step 4 of the eVitals Sign Up page to learn how to enroll for eVitals.