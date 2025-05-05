Register as a Provider on the Pre-Approved Tobacco Cessation Registry

How to Register
There are 2 steps to complete to be included in the registry:
- Complete "Every Smoker, Every Time" online training.
- Providers must include their Certificate of Completion with registry application.
- Complete the DOH registry application.
- View the application instructions.
- Unable to apply online? Use the downloadable form version.
Please submit your completed Registry application and ESET certificate to:
Email: RA-Registry@pa.gov
Fax: 717-214-6690
Mail:
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Bureau of Health Promotion and Risk Reduction
Division of Tobacco Prevention and Control
625 Forster Street, Room 1032, Health and Welfare Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120