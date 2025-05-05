If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Register as a Provider on the Pre-Approved Tobacco Cessation Registry

    The Pre-Approved Tobacco Cessation Registry lists counseling services that doctors can use to help people quit smoking.

    How to Register

    There are 2 steps to complete to be included in the registry:

    1. Complete "Every Smoker, Every Time" online training. 
      • Providers must include their Certificate of Completion with registry application.
    2. Complete the DOH registry application

    Please submit your completed Registry application and ESET certificate to:

    Email: RA-Registry@pa.gov
    Fax: 717-214-6690
    Mail:
    Pennsylvania Department of Health
    Bureau of Health Promotion and Risk Reduction
    Division of Tobacco Prevention and Control
    625 Forster Street, Room 1032, Health and Welfare Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

    Contact us

    Call us

    Call the Division of Tobacco Prevention and Control with questions.

    Call us