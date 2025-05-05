Register as a Provider on the Pre-Approved Tobacco Cessation Registry

There are 2 steps to complete to be included in the registry:

Complete "Every Smoker, Every Time," ACT to Address Youth Cessation Training, or a comparable cessation training. Providers receive a Certificate of Completion via email when completing Every Smoker, Every Time or can download a Certificate of Completion from the ACT Training. The certificate must be included with their completed Registry application. Complete the DOH registry application. View the application instructions.

Unable to apply online? Use the downloadable form version.

Please submit your completed Registry application and ESET certificate to:

Email: RA-Registry@pa.gov

Fax: 717-214-6690

Mail:

Pennsylvania Department of Health

Bureau of Health Promotion and Risk Reduction

Division of Tobacco Prevention and Control

625 Forster Street, Room 1032, Health and Human Services Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120