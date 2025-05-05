Register an Outdoor Social, Recreational or Educational Camp

Overview
If you own an organized camp in Pennsylvania, you must register it yearly with the state. Organized camps include:
- Camps that provide an outdoor group living experience for children and adults.
- Camps that offer an organized program with social, recreational, and educational opportunities.
- Camps that are held at a facility that provides an outdoor living experience.
- A camp program that is held a minimum of 5 consecutive days.
Organized camps do not include tourist camps, motels, trailer parks, lumber camps, construction camps, labor camps, penal camps and hunting camps.
Register a Camp
Camp owners should complete the online registration form and pay the $10 annual fee. Registrations are valid from July 1-June 30. Once your registration form and payment is submitted, you will be issued a Certificate of Registration.
Contact us
If you have questions about registering a camp in Pennsylvania, you can call 717-787-4366 or email RA-DHORGANIZEDCAMPS@pa.gov.