    Register an Outdoor Social, Recreational or Educational Camp

    Camp owners must register their organized camp each year.

    Register a Camp

    Overview

    If you own an organized camp in Pennsylvania, you must register it yearly with the state. Organized camps include:

    • Camps that provide an outdoor group living experience for children and adults.
    • Camps that offer an organized program with social, recreational, and educational opportunities.
    • Camps that are held at a facility that provides an outdoor living experience.
    • A camp program that is held a minimum of 5 consecutive days.

    Organized camps do not include tourist camps, motels, trailer parks, lumber camps, construction camps, labor camps, penal camps and hunting camps.   

    Register a Camp

    Camp owners should complete the online registration form and pay the $10 annual fee. Registrations are valid from July 1-June 30. Once your registration form and payment is submitted, you will be issued a Certificate of Registration. 

    Contact us

    If you have questions about registering a camp in Pennsylvania, you can call 717-787-4366 or email RA-DHORGANIZEDCAMPS@pa.gov