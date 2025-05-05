Register an Outdoor Social, Recreational or Educational Camp

If you own an organized camp in Pennsylvania, you must register it yearly with the state. Organized camps include:

Camps that provide an outdoor group living experience for children and adults.

Camps that offer an organized program with social, recreational, and educational opportunities.

Camps that are held at a facility that provides an outdoor living experience.

A camp program that is held a minimum of 5 consecutive days.

Organized camps do not include tourist camps, motels, trailer parks, lumber camps, construction camps, labor camps, penal camps and hunting camps.