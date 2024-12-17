Get Free Help to Quit Smoking

Congratulations on making the decision to quit smoking! The PA Free Quitline can help you along your quit journey, with creating a plan, support, and free quit medications.

What is the PA Free Quitline?

The PA Free Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) is a tobacco cessation counseling service offering quit coaching, with no judgment. It's free and confidential. People who use the Quitline are more likely to quit in fewer attempts than people who try to quit on their own. The Quitline is for anyone who uses any type of tobacco product.

What does the Program Offer?

Trained quit coaches, available 24/7, who will help create a plan that is right for you;

Up to five free coaching calls – and unlimited, inbound calls for additional support during times of high risk for using tobacco;

Free nicotine replacement therapy – if medically eligible; and



Web-based and text-messaging support.

Special Quitline Programs

Pregnant and Postpartum Program Get up to nine free, personalized coaching sessions; Receive incentives for each call completed; and Get free nicotine replacement therapy – if medically eligible.





Youth Tobacco and Vaping Cessation Program - visit mylifemyquit.com Five coaching sessions by phone, live texting or chat; Coaches who help teens navigate social situations while finding healthy ways to cope with stress; Text or call a dedicated toll-free number (1-855-891-9989) for real-time coaching; and Promotional and educational materials designed for youth with messages from youth about quitting tobacco and vaping.



Get Started!

Enrollment is easy and takes less than 5 minutes! You can enroll online, or if you'd like to speak to someone, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Looking for More Information?

Visit the Department of Health Quitline page for more information, or view Quitline FAQs.