Have a problem with a health care facility? Have concerns about a loved one in a nursing home? The first step is to talk about your concern with the facility. If that doesn't help, please reach out to DOH so we can help you. All complaints filed are private. We take every complaint seriously and look into each one. You can file a complaint against a healthcare facility with the state for many reasons. These include:

Substandard Care: If someone knows or suspects that a healthcare facility has given substandard care to patients or clients, they can file a complaint with the state. Patient Rights: You can report concerns about violations of patient rights, neglect, abuse, or unsafe conditions in the facility. Ensuring Quality of Care: Filing a complaint helps ensure safe, competent care for all patients. It also prevents further problems Compliance: Compliance ensures that healthcare facilities follow state licensing laws and rules. It also ensures they follow federal Medicare rules. Improvement of Services: Noticing issues in a healthcare facility can lead to better care and a better patient experience. Legal Authority: They must check if the incident breaks a law or rule. They must also check if there is a law that lets them investigate the facility. Protecting Others: Filing a complaint helps protect the people of the state. It does this by identifying and fixing problems. This ensures the safety and well-being of patients.

Filing a complaint helps enforce rules and standards. They aim to improve care at healthcare facilities. Filing a complaint ensures you get the best healthcare. It also helps others get the best care.