Enroll as a Vaccines For Children Provider

Overview
The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program provides vaccines to children who do not have health insurance. Children who are insured but whose insurance does not cover immunizations are also eligible to receive federally funded vaccines at public sites, including Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics.
Types of Providers
The types of providers include, but are not limited to:
- Behavioral Health Clinic
- Birthing Hospital or Birthing Center Birthing
- Community Vaccinator
- Correctional Facility
- Family Planning Clinic (non-health department)
- Federally Qualified Health Center
- Hospitals
- Migrant Health Center
- Juvenile Detention Center
- Pharmacy
- Private Practice
For a full list of providers and their definitions, check out the Provider Type Definitions Guide.
Steps for enrolling
To complete the Pennsylvania Immunization Program Policy Acknowledgment Form and Provider Agreement, follow these steps:
- Medical directors and coordinators should read the Pennsylvania Immunization Program Provider Policies.
- Coordinators must finish the You Call the Shots Module 10 and You Call the Shots Module 16 training modules. Save your certificates.
- Make sure your DDLs have their current calibration certificates.
- Provide the current patient population details for various age groups.
Contact us
If you a specialty provider and want to see if you qualify for this program, please contact the VFC Program Manager, Julie Myers, by emailing julimyers@pa.gov. Please include your name and address.
For any other questions, please contact the VFC Program by phone at 1-888-646-6864 or by emailing RA-pavfc@pa.gov