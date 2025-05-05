Enroll as a Vaccines For Children Provider

The types of providers include, but are not limited to:

Behavioral Health Clinic

Birthing Hospital or Birthing Center Birthing

Community Vaccinator

Correctional Facility

Family Planning Clinic (non-health department)

Federally Qualified Health Center

Hospitals

Migrant Health Center

Juvenile Detention Center

Pharmacy

Private Practice

For a full list of providers and their definitions, check out the Provider Type Definitions Guide.