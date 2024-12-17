How to Edit a Birth Certificate
Use the forms below to change a birth record. Do not use these forms to change a person's birth record due to an adoption. After updating a record, we will send an updated birth certificate at your request.
If you have an older birth certificate, it might have a "correction form." Now, these "Request to Modify" forms replace it. Requests on the old form are no longer accepted. To change a parent on a birth record, use this form.
Select the correct form based on the age of the person:
- Request to Modify an Infant's Birth Record (Age Less Than 1 Year Old)
- Request to Modify a Child's Birth Record (Age 1 Year to Less Than 7 Years Old)
- Request to Modify a Child's Birth Record (Age 7 Years to Less Than 14 Years Old)
- Request to Modify a Child's Birth Record (Age 14 Years to Less Than 18 Years Old)
- Request to Modify an Adult's Birth Record (Age 18 Years Old and Above)
Then, mail the form, your ID, payment, and evidence to:
PA Department of Health
Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries
ATTN: Birth Registry
555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-1934
To speed up your application, follow these tips:
- Fill out Part 1 completely.
- Include an acceptable ID as in Part 2.
- Add payment if needed in Part 3.
- Fill out Part 4 with the person's name exactly as on their birth certificate.
- Only complete relevant sections in Part 5.
- Sign and notarize the form as in Part 6.
- Include proper evidence as in Part 7.
Note that requirements for Parts 1, 6, and 7 vary by form and the person's age. Ensure your form matches the age.