Edit a Birth Certificate

Use the forms below to change a birth record. Do not use these forms to change a person's birth record due to an adoption. After updating a record, we will send an updated birth certificate at your request.

If you have an older birth certificate, it might have a "correction form." Now, these "Request to Modify" forms replace it. Requests on the old form are no longer accepted. To change a parent on a birth record, use this form.

Select the correct form based on the age of the person:



Then, mail the form, your ID, payment, and evidence to:

PA Department of Health

Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries

ATTN: Birth Registry

555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17101-1934

To speed up your application, follow these tips:

Fill out Part 1 completely.

Include an acceptable ID as in Part 2.

Add payment if needed in Part 3.

Fill out Part 4 with the person's name exactly as on their birth certificate.

Only complete relevant sections in Part 5.

Sign and notarize the form as in Part 6.

Include proper evidence as in Part 7.

Note that requirements for Parts 1, 6, and 7 vary by form and the person's age. Ensure your form matches the age.