    Edit a Birth Certificate

    Learn how to make changes to your birth record and get a new birth certificate.  

    How to Edit a Birth Certificate

    Use the forms below to change a birth record.  Do not use these forms to change a person's birth record due to an adoption.  After updating a record, we will send an updated birth certificate at your request.

    If you have an older birth certificate, it might have a "correction form." Now, these "Request to Modify" forms replace it. Requests on the old form are no longer accepted. To change a parent on a birth record, use this form.

    Select the correct form based on the age of the person:

    Then, mail the form, your ID, payment, and evidence to:

    PA Department of Health
    Bureau of Health Statistics and Registries
    ATTN: Birth Registry
    555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor 
    Harrisburg, PA 17101-1934

    To speed up your application, follow these tips:

    • Fill out Part 1 completely.
    • Include an acceptable ID as in Part 2.
    • Add payment if needed in Part 3.
    • Fill out Part 4 with the person's name exactly as on their birth certificate.
    • Only complete relevant sections in Part 5.
    • Sign and notarize the form as in Part 6.
    • Include proper evidence as in Part 7.

    Note that requirements for Parts 1, 6, and 7 vary by form and the person's age. Ensure your form matches the age. 

