Apply to Become a Nurse Aide

To become a nurse aid, find an Approved Nurse Aide Training Program. You can select the program you want to attend. Contact them directly for information regarding class start dates and fees.

After you complete the state-approved nurse aide training program, you are eligible for testing. You have up to 24 months after you complete the training to take the nurse aide exam.

To register for the nurse aide exam, visit the Credentia website. The Credentia website also has the following helpful information:

Nurse Aide Candidate Handbook

Information on nurse aide examination accommodations

Regional test sites

After you past the exam, you will be listed on the Pensylvania Nurse Aide Registry.