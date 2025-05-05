If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for Primary Care Loan Repayment Program

    The Department of Health provides loan repayment opportunities to recruit and keep primary care practitioners. They must be willing to serve underserved Pennsylvania residents and to commit to practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs).

    Apply for Primary Care Loan Repayment Program

    The Primary Care Loan Repayment Program (LRP) offers educational loan repayment to primary care practitioners who provide primary medical, dental, or behavioral health care in designated Health Professional Shortage Areas or serve a minimum of 30% low-income patients. The program aims to increase access to primary health care services and improve recruitment and retention of health care practitioners in underserved communities.

    Eligible Participants:

    • Allopathic (MD) or Osteopathic (DO) Physicians (Family Medicine, General Internal Medicine, General Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Psychiatry);
    • Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners ( Adult, Family, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Women's Health, Mental Health/Psychiatry);
    • General Dentists;
    • Registered Dental Hygienists;
    • Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioners;
    • Certified Nurse Midwives;
    • Physician Assistants (Adult, Family, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Women's Health, Mental Health/Psychiatry);
    • Licensed Clinical Social Workers;
    • Licensed Professional Counselors;
    • Marriage and Family Therapists; and
    • Psychologists.

    Full-time and Half-time Two-Year Contracts

    Physicians, Dentists, and Psychologists:  Up to $80,000 full-time, up to $40,000 half-time

    Other Practitioners:  Up to $48,000 full-time, up to $24,000 half-time

    Contact us

    Email us

    Email Primary Care Program staff with questions.

    mailto:LOANREPAYMENT@PA.GOV