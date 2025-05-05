Apply for Primary Care Loan Repayment Program
The Primary Care Loan Repayment Program (LRP) offers educational loan repayment to primary care practitioners who provide primary medical, dental, or behavioral health care in designated Health Professional Shortage Areas or serve a minimum of 30% low-income patients. The program aims to increase access to primary health care services and improve recruitment and retention of health care practitioners in underserved communities.
Eligible Participants:
- Allopathic (MD) or Osteopathic (DO) Physicians (Family Medicine, General Internal Medicine, General Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Psychiatry);
- Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners ( Adult, Family, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Women's Health, Mental Health/Psychiatry);
- General Dentists;
- Registered Dental Hygienists;
- Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioners;
- Certified Nurse Midwives;
- Physician Assistants (Adult, Family, Pediatrics, Geriatrics, Women's Health, Mental Health/Psychiatry);
- Licensed Clinical Social Workers;
- Licensed Professional Counselors;
- Marriage and Family Therapists; and
- Psychologists.
Full-time and Half-time Two-Year Contracts
Physicians, Dentists, and Psychologists: Up to $80,000 full-time, up to $40,000 half-time
Other Practitioners: Up to $48,000 full-time, up to $24,000 half-time
Additional resources:
- Primary Care Loan Repayment Program (LRP)
- LRP Fact Sheet
- PA. Primary Care Loan Repayment Program Web-based Application
- LRP Approved Practice Sites Search
- LRP Online Practitioner Application Instructions
- LRP Practice Site Application
- LRP Practice Site Reference Guide
- Behavioral Health Services Checklist