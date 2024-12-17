Access the Health Incident Management System (HIMS)

Overview
HIMS is an online tool that helps health agencies report and share information. The following have access to the system:
- hospitals
- long-term care facilities
- EMS agencies
- health departments
- other partners in the Emergency Support Function 8 (ESF8)
HIMS also allows users to track resources and patients during evacuations or mass casualty incidents.
Register for HIMS
Need to register for access to HIMS? Contact your Health Care Coalition (HCC) Regional Readiness Coordinator (for hospitals/long term care) or your EMS Preparedness Specialist (for EMS agencies), for the DOH – Public Health Preparedness Coordinator (PHPC) for the public health arena.