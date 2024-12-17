If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Access the Health Incident Management System (HIMS)

    HIMS helps emergency responders, hospitals, and others manage and share incident information.

    Log into HIMS

    Overview

    HIMS is an online tool that helps health agencies report and share information. The following have access to the system:

    • hospitals
    • long-term care facilities
    • EMS agencies
    • health departments
    • other partners in the Emergency Support Function 8 (ESF8)

    HIMS also allows users to track resources and patients during evacuations or mass casualty incidents.

    Register for HIMS

    Need to register for access to HIMS? Contact your Health Care Coalition (HCC) Regional Readiness Coordinator (for hospitals/long term care) or your EMS Preparedness Specialist (for EMS agencies), for the DOH – Public Health Preparedness Coordinator (PHPC) for the public health arena.