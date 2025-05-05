Access the Emergency Medical Services Registry

EMS Registry Overview
The EMS registry is a system that houses information for EMS professionals and agencies. Access for the registry is limited to:
- EMS providers
- EMS agencies
- EMS educational institutes
- Medical command facilities
- Staff at the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services
EMS professionals must use the EMS Registry for applications for all certifications, licensure, recertification, and re-licensure. Additionally, the registry is used to report disciplinary actions and criminal history reporting.