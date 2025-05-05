Access the Emergency Medical Services Registry

If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    EMS providers use the EMS Registry for certifications, licensure, form access, and reporting.

    EMS Registry Overview

    The EMS registry is a system that houses information for EMS professionals and agencies. Access for the registry is limited to:

    • EMS providers
    • EMS agencies
    • EMS educational institutes
    • Medical command facilities
    • Staff at the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services

    EMS professionals must use the EMS Registry for applications for all certifications, licensure, recertification, and re-licensure. Additionally, the registry is used to report disciplinary actions and criminal history reporting.

