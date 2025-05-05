Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Apply for the York and Lancaster Counties Habitat Improvement Grant

    The York and Lancaster Counties Habitat Improvement Grant funds projects such as dam removals, stream habitat improvement projects, and agricultural pasture and barnyard best management practices in York and Lancaster County.

    Apply Now

    Purpose of Restoration Fund

    The York and Lancaster Counties Habitat Improvement Grant Program receives funding from two sources, the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station and the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project. In accordance with their respective Water Quality Certifications, PFBC receives a combined total of $150,000 annually to fund projects such as dam removals, stream habitat improvement projects, and agricultural pasture and barnyard best management practices.

    Projects Eligible for Funding

    To be eligible, projects must be located in York or Lancaster County and be a habitat improvement and/or a sediment reduction project. This shall include stream improvement projects, agricultural best management practices, and small dam removal projects.

    Projects for 2026

    Project applications must be postmarked no later than February 20, 2026.

    This round of projects is expected to be announced in May 2026.

    Contact Information

    For more information about applying for this grant program, contactDave Dippold, PFBC Division of Habitat Management by sending an email to: ddippold@pa.gov.