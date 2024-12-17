Title a Boat

Boats required to be Titled
A boat must be titled if it is:
- Powered by an inboard motor, including personal watercraft, 1997 model year or newer.
- Powered by an outboard motor, 14 feet or longer, 1997 model year or newer.
- Currently titled in Pennsylvania.
- Currently titled in another state when Pennsylvania becomes the state of primary use.
Once a boat is titled, it must remain titled by all future owners. Boats not required to be titled, may be voluntarily titled.
Benefits of titling a boat
- Assures a buyer that the seller has clear ownership of the boat and can legally make the sell.
- Some lenders won’t finance without a title, so securing a loan to purchase a boat may be easier if it is titled.
- Titling is a deterrent to boat theft.
About the Application
Most original boat titles are held by boat sellers and lenders who transfer the title to new boat owners. When boats are transferred to new owners, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission processes title transfers including by gift, resell or owner death. New titles may also be needed when title paperwork is lost. Title applications vary based on circumstances.
And to keep titling information valid, owners should update changes of address, HIN or boat information.
Find the right Title Application Form
Ensuring a boat's title is valid means that records have to change from time to time. Update using the appropriate form.
For boat owners:
Duplicate or Corrected Certificate of Title By Owner
Correction of Change of Boat Record
Title for Outboard Motor Changes (title once lien is satisfied)
Certificate of Salvage
New Certificate of Title
Notification of Assignment/Correction of Title and/or Registration Upon Death of Owner
For boat dealers and agents:
Duplicate Certificate of Title or to Record, Satisfy, or Correct Lien Information By Lienholder
Certificate of Title By An Agent/Dealer
Cancellation of Certificate of Title
Certificate of Title After Default by Owner
Other:
Documents You Need to Complete Title Application
If the boat was never registered or titled in PA, acceptable proof of ownership includes (ONE of) the following:
- Title or Registration from another state
- Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin (MCO) - required for all new boats
- Also required:
- Bill of sale or invoice with names and addresses of the seller and purchaser and the legal owner, if different from seller
- The location, date of sale, description of the boat, and hull identification number (HIN) for boats built after 1972, or other serial number for boats built in 1972 or before
If the boat was previously registered and/or titled acceptable proof of ownership (ONE of the below):
- If the boat was titled, a properly signed title is required
- If the boat was registered only ONE of the below:
- Registration card, signed by last registered owner
- Bill of sale, signed by the last registered owner
Note: A bill of sale or registration card/title, signed by the last registered owner, may be substituted for the seller's information in Section F and the seller's signature in Section J of the application.
Additional documentation may be required in certain circumstances. For more information, contact a Commission Office, visit an authorized issuing agent, or call 866-BoatReg (866-262-8734).