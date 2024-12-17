Submit a Comment about Fishing and Boating Regulations

As the Commonwealth agency given the authority to enforce The Fish and Boat Code (Title 30 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes), the agency publishes a notice of proposed rulemaking in the Pennsylvania Bulletin seeking comments, objections, or suggestions from the public.

Comments are accepted for at least 30 days. After the public comment period, the Commission considers the proposed amendment on final rulemaking. If adopted on final rulemaking, the amendment becomes effective on the date of publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin or other date specified by the Commission.