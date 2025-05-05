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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

    Request Educational Materials

    The Fish and Boat Commission offers resources for education of conservation, fishing and boating and boating safety.

    Request Education Materials

    Publications Available

    The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission offers a number of education materials to organizations and schools statewide. Check out some of the publications we offer below:

    • Fish ID Guides
    • Sportfish of PA
    • Supermarket Baits and Knotes on Knots (also available in Spanish)
    • Coloring Sheets
    • Pennsylvania Fishing Summary Book 
    • Boating Handbook
    • Create Your Own Adventure Map

    ...and more!

    Please complete our order form digitally and email it to RA-FB-Education@pa.gov

    Allow a minimum of 3-4 weeks for fulfillment. Staff will follow-up on quanities and materials available for your request. Publications are limited, and priority will be given to education programs.

    Request Education Materials

    Activities & Education Portal

    PFBC’s Activities & Education Portal is where youth, parents, teachers, and informal educators can find fun, educational, and skill building videos, and numerous activity sheets, coloring pages, Newsletters, and publications by topic.

    Publications found on the portal are not available in print, but are saved in PDF format for easy printing at your home/school!  