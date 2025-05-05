Report an abandoned boat found on Pennsylvania public waters or property

EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2026: A boat is presumed to be abandoned under any of the following circumstances: (1) The boat is physically inoperable and left unattended on waters of this Commonwealth or other public property for more than 48 hours; (2) The boat has remained illegally on waters of this Commonwealth or other public property for more than 48 hours; (3) The boat is left unattended on or along waters of this Commonwealth or other public property and does not bear a valid registration; or (4) The boat has remained on the private property of a salvor for more than 30 calendar days.

Penalties for abandoning a boat start at $500 plus restitution costs associated with storage and disposal. Boat owners are responsible for properly disposing of their boat when it is no longer wanted, or it has reached the end of its useful life. Proof of ownership may be necessary to dispose of a boat. Metal boats may be recyclable. Fiberglass boats may be disposed of at a disposal service or landfill. The disposal or destruction of a titled boat must be reported to the PFBC within 5 days. The disposal or destruction of a registered boat requires the surrender of the certificate of registration to the PFBC within 15 days.