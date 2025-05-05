Report an abandoned boat found on Pennsylvania public waters or property

EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2026: A boat is presumed to be abandoned under any of the following circumstances: (1) The boat is physically inoperable and left unattended on waters of this Commonwealth or other public property for more than 48 hours; (2) The boat has remained illegally on waters of this Commonwealth or other public property for more than 48 hours; (3) The boat is left unattended on or along waters of this Commonwealth or other public property and does not bear a valid registration; or (4) The boat has remained on the private property of a salvor for more than 30 calendar days.
Penalties for abandoning a boat start at $500 plus restitution costs associated with storage and disposal. Boat owners are responsible for properly disposing of their boat when it is no longer wanted, or it has reached the end of its useful life. Proof of ownership may be necessary to dispose of a boat. Metal boats may be recyclable. Fiberglass boats may be disposed of at a disposal service or landfill. The disposal or destruction of a titled boat must be reported to the PFBC within 5 days. The disposal or destruction of a registered boat requires the surrender of the certificate of registration to the PFBC within 15 days.
Reporting Instructions
- Complete page 1 of the requested information on the notice form, if known.
- On page 2, complete Section A if the owner of the abandoned boat is known or complete Section B if owner of abandoned boat is unknown.
- May submit a Hull ID Number tracing and photos of the abandoned boat along with notice form.
- Read, sign and date the certification statement on bottom of page 1 of the notice form.
- Submit the notice form via email to RA-FB-RATSCALLS@pa.gov or mail to: Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Division of Licensing and Registration, PO Box 68900 Harrisburg, PA 17016-8900.
If you need assistance in completing this form or have any questions, please call the Division of Licensing and Registration at (866) 262-8734.
Sample Notification Letter
Sample Notification Letter coming soon
Use this template to draft a notification letter to the owner of a derelict or abandoned boat.
Register an Abandoned Boat
Follow Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission guidelines to register an abandoned boat.
Note: An abandoned boat may have a preexisting title, and may need to be reissued.